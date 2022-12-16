Scaloni on cusp of joining WC coaching greats

DOHA: Lionel Scaloni is just one win away from joining the pantheon of all-time Argentina coaching greats alongside former World Cup winners Cesar Luis Menotti and Carlos Bilardo.

Thrust into the hotseat on an interim basis in 2018 after Jorge Sampaoli´s tempestuous reign ended, Scaloni, 44, has made the job his own -- leading the Albiceleste to the brink of a third World Cup crown.

The contrast between the fiery Sampaoli and understated Scaloni, Argentina´s assistant at the last World Cup, could not be more pronounced. His appointment following a tumultuous last-16 exit in Russia was met with widespread criticism and disapproval from those who felt he lacked the necessary qualifications.

The late Diego Maradona, himself a former Argentina manager, offered a particularly withering assessment at the time, praising Scaloni´s character but telling newspaper Clarin: ‘He´s not even capable of directing traffic.’

Scaloni had no previous experience as a head coach, but he was only supposed to be in charge for two months while the federation searched for Sampaoli´s successor.

He inherited a squad scarred by a series of near-misses – the 2014 World Cup final defeat was followed by back-to-back Copa America final losses to Chile on penalties in 2015 and 2016.

Scaloni´s most immediate concern was the future of Lionel Messi, who briefly retired from international duty in 2016 and was disillusioned by Argentina´s 2018 World Cup flop.

But the superstar forward was impressed by Scaloni´s vision for the team -- as well as the presence of his idol Pablo Aimar on the coaching staff, along with former international teammates Roberto and Walter Samuel.