Gladiators pick Hasaranga as Sultans select Miller

KARACHI: Former champions Quetta Gladiators on Thursday picked Sri Lanka's all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga while South Africa's hard-hitting batsman David Miller was chosen by Multan Sultans in the player draft of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) which will begin in February.

As per details, in the first round of the platinum category, Lahore Qalandars won back their hard-hitting opener Fakhar Zaman who they had released.

Quetta Gladiators picked Sri Lanka's all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, who will be making his PSL debut. Multan Sultans grabbed South Africa's hard-hitting batsman David Miller, Australia's wicket-keeper batsman Mathew Wade was picked by Karachi Kings, Islamabad United got England's seasoned batsman Alex Hales and Peshawar Zalmi opted for Sri Lankan's attacking left-handed batsman Bhanuka Rajapaksa. In the second round of the Platinum category Peshawar Zalmi picked Rovman Powel of the West Indies, Islamabad United got back Rahmanullah Gurbaz of Afghanistan, Karachi Kings picked South African leggie Imran Tahir, Multan Sultans opted for Ireland's Josh Little who has been leaving a huge impression in the leagues around the world.

Islamabad United picked Fazal Haq Farooqui (Afghanistan, diamond), Peshawar Zalmi opted for Mujeeb-ur-Rehman (Afghanistan, diamond), Karachi Kings picked James Vince (England, diamond) and James Fuller (England seam bowler, diamond).

Islamabad United: Alex Hales (ENG), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG), Shadab Khan (all Platinum), Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi (AFG), Wasim Jr (all Diamond), Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali (all Gold), Abrar Ahmed, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Paul Stirling (Ire), Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood (all Silver), Hassan Nawaz, Zeeshan Zamir (both Emerging). Moeen Ali (England) and Mubasir Khan (Supplementary).

Karachi Kings: Haider Ali, Imran Tahir (SA), Matthew Wade (AUS) (all Platinum), Imad Wasim, James Fuller (NZ), James Vince (both England) (all Diamond), Andrew Tye (Australia), Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik (all Gold), Aamer Yamin, Mir Hamza, M Akhlaq, Sharjeel Khan, Tayyab Tahir (all Silver), Irfan Khan Niazi, Qasim Akram (both Emerging). Mohammad Umar and Tabraiz Shamsi (SA) (Supplementary).

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan (AFG), Shaheen Shah Afridi (all Platinum), Dawid Wiese (NAM), Hussain Talat, Haris Rauf (all Diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Liam Dawson (ENG), Sikander Raza (ZIM) (all Gold), Daniyal, Dilbar Hussain, Harry Brook (ENG), Kamran Ghulam, Mirza Tahir Baig (all Silver), Shawaiz Irfan, Zaman Khan (both Emerging). Jalat Khan and Jordan Cox (ENG).

Multan Sultans: David Miller (SA), Josh Little (IRL), Mohammad Rizwan (all Platinum), Khushdil Shah, Rilee Rossouw (SA), Shan Masood (all Diamond), Akeal Hosein (WI), Shahnawaz Dahani, Tim David (AUS) (all Gold), Anwar Ali, Sameen Gul, Sarwar Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan (both Silver), Abbas Afridi, Ihsanullah (both Emerging). Adil Rashid (ENG) and Arafat Minhas.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam, Rovman Powell (WI), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL), (all Platinum), Mujeeb Ur Rehman (AFG), Sherfane Rutherford (WI), Wahab Riaz (all Diamond), Arshad Iqbal, Danish Aziz, Mohammad Haris (all Gold), Aamer Jamal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (ENG), Saim Ayub, Salman Irshad, Usman Qadir (all Silver), Haseebullah Khan, Sufyan Muqeem (both Emerging). Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand) (Supplementary). Peshawar Zalmi will pick their second Supplementary at the Replacement Draft.

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Wanindu Hasaranga (SL) (all Platinum), Iftikhar Ahmed, Jason Roy (ENG), Odean Smith (WI) (all Diamond), Ahsan Ali, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed (all Gold), Mohammad Zahid, Naveen-ul-Haq (Afg), Umar Akmal, Umaid Asif, Will Smeed (ENG) (all Silver), Aimal Khan, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai (both Emerging). Martin Guptill (NZ) and Omair Bin Yousuf.