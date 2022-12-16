EU leaders grant Bosnia ‘candidate status’ for membership

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders on Thursday granted Bosnia candidate status to join the union, putting the volatile Balkan nation at the start of a long road to membership.

Russia´s war on Ukraine has breathed fresh life into the EU´s willingness to consider letting in more of its eastern neighbours after years of stasis. Bosnia now becomes the third country after conflict-ravaged Ukraine and Moldova to be granted candidate status in the past six months. The EU is concerned that powers such as Russia or China might spread their influence into the Balkans if countries hopeful of joining the bloc are thwarted.