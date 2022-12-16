EU leaders grant Bosnia ‘candidate status’ for membership

BRUSSELS: European Union leaders on Thursday granted Bosnia candidate status to join the union, putting the volatile Balkan nation at the start of a long road to membership.
Russia´s war on Ukraine has breathed fresh life into the EU´s willingness to consider letting in more of its eastern neighbours after years of stasis. Bosnia now becomes the third country after conflict-ravaged Ukraine and Moldova to be granted candidate status in the past six months. The EU is concerned that powers such as Russia or China might spread their influence into the Balkans if countries hopeful of joining the bloc are thwarted.
BOGOTA: A Colombian army major, Martha Chaverra, has made history by becoming the first Black policewoman to wear her...
THE HAGUE: The family of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat submitted a case on Thursday to the International Criminal...
BANGKOK: The Thai king´s eldest daughter has been airlifted to a Bangkok hospital for treatment after losing...
LONDON: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has won a historic defamation case against Associated Newspapers Limited after...
TUNIS: Tunisians go to the polls on Saturday to elect a parliament largely stripped of its powers, under a...
KANO, Nigeria: A Nigerian Islamic Sharia court has sentenced a prominent Sufi Muslim cleric to death for blasphemy, in...
Comments