Tunisia awaits languid election for powerless parliament

TUNIS: Tunisians go to the polls on Saturday to elect a parliament largely stripped of its powers, under a hyper-presidential system installed by the head of state Kais Saied after his power grab last year.

Over a decade since Tunisia´s popular revolution unseated dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali, opposition parties have urged a boycott of the vote, which they say is part of a “coup” against the only democracy to have emerged from the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings.

The election for the new 161-seat assembly comes after President Saied froze the previous legislature on July 25 last year, following months of political crisis exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.

He later dissolved the parliament, which had long been dominated by his nemesis the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party. Saied on Wednesday defended his decision, saying that the “Tunisian people, wherever I went, were all asking to dissolve the parliament”.

“The country was on the brink of civil war,” he told US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington. The previous legislature had far-reaching powers, in the mixed presidential-parliamentary system enshrined in the North African country´s post-revolution constitution.

Last July, Saied used a widely shunned referendum to push through a new constitution, stripping parliament of any real clout and giving his own office almost unlimited powers. The legal expert who oversaw its drafting said the version Saied published had been changed in a way that could lead to a “dictatorial regime”. Saied later published a slightly amended draft.

Analyst Hamadi Redissi said the aim of Saturday´s polls was “to complete the process that started on July 25” last year. The resulting parliament “won´t have many powers -- it won´t be able to appoint a government or censure it, except under draconian conditions that are almost impossible to meet”.