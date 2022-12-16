Nigeria judge sentences Imam to death over blasphemy

KANO, Nigeria: A Nigerian Islamic Sharia court has sentenced a prominent Sufi Muslim cleric to death for blasphemy, in a rare capital punishment ruling against an Imam.

The Upper Sharia court passed the sentence on Sheikh Abduljabbar Nasiru Kabara for his revisionist preaching which the court said misinterpreted some religious texts. Blasphemy is a sensitive issue which attracts the death sentence in a dozen predominantly Muslim states in northern Nigeria where Sharia law operates alongside common law.

Death sentences are rarely carried out. Judge Abdullahi Sarki Yola found Kabara guilty of blasphemy after he been in custody since his arrest and subsequent arraignment in February last year.

“This court has established all the charges brought against the you and hereby sentences you to death in accordance with Sharia provision on blasphemy,” Yola said during the hour-long judgement.

The judge ordered the confiscation of Kabara´s two mosques and his personal library. Kabara sat quietly throughout the judgement in the courtroom packed with lawyers and journalists with scores of armed police and other paramilitary personnel on guard outside.

Kabara objected to his counsel´s plea for leniency and maintained his innocence, calling on his followers to remain calm. Kabara, from the Qadiriyya Sufi order, has been at odds with other Sunni Muslim clerics in northern Nigeria.

Kabara´s conviction for blasphemy is the third in recent years in Kano. Abdul Nyass, a Tijjaniyya Sufi Muslim cleric, was sentenced to death in 2015 blasphemy. The sentence has not been carried out. In April, a Kano high court jailed Mubarak Bala, an atheist, to 24 years for blasphemous online posts.