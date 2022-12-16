 
December 16, 2022
World

Russian shelling cuts Kherson power

By AFP
December 16, 2022

KYIV: Russian shelling on Thursday killed two people in Kherson and left the southern city “completely without power”, Ukrainian officials said after the latest strikes on infrastructure as temperatures have plummeted. Russia´s humiliating retreat from the city prompted joy for war-battered Ukrainians, but Kherson remains within the reach of Moscow´s weaponry and thus under constant threat.

