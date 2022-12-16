 
Friday December 16, 2022
World

Swedish zoo shoots dead three chimps

By AFP
December 16, 2022

STOCKHOLM: A Swedish zoo said on Thursday it had to shoot dead three chimpanzees after they escaped from their enclosure, with the situation still not under control. A fourth primate was injured by gunshot, according to the company that runs the Furuvik Zoo around 200-km north of Stockholm.

