Five Japan soldiers dismissed over sex assaults

TOKYO: Five Japanese soldiers have been dismissed in relation to high-profile sexual assault allegations made by their former female colleague, local media reported on Thursday. In a rare example of a victim going public with allegations in Japan, ex-soldier Rina Gonoi, 23, has said she was assaulted by multiple male colleagues during a training exercise last year.
BRUSSELS: European Union leaders on Thursday granted Bosnia candidate status to join the union, putting the volatile...
BOGOTA: A Colombian army major, Martha Chaverra, has made history by becoming the first Black policewoman to wear her...
THE HAGUE: The family of Palestinian activist Nizar Banat submitted a case on Thursday to the International Criminal...
BANGKOK: The Thai king´s eldest daughter has been airlifted to a Bangkok hospital for treatment after losing...
LONDON: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has won a historic defamation case against Associated Newspapers Limited after...
TUNIS: Tunisians go to the polls on Saturday to elect a parliament largely stripped of its powers, under a...
