 
close
Friday December 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Five Japan soldiers dismissed over sex assaults

By AFP
December 16, 2022

TOKYO: Five Japanese soldiers have been dismissed in relation to high-profile sexual assault allegations made by their former female colleague, local media reported on Thursday. In a rare example of a victim going public with allegations in Japan, ex-soldier Rina Gonoi, 23, has said she was assaulted by multiple male colleagues during a training exercise last year.

Comments