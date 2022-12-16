Irish UN peacekeeper shot dead in Lebanon

AQIBYA, Lebanon: An Irish soldier of the UN peacekeeping force in south Lebanon near the Israeli border was killed and three wounded after their convoy came under fire, Irish officials said on Thursday.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he was “deeply shocked and very saddened” by the loss of life. The UN peacekeeping force UNIFIL said the “incident” happened near the village of Al-Aqbiya, just outside the force´s area of operations in a strip along Lebanon´s border with Israel.