Heavy machinery kills man during Mujahid Colony demolitions

Tension prevailed in Mujahid Colony on Thursday after a resident was crushed to death under the heavy machinery employed there for the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the locality.

Scores of residents of the area gathered and staged a protest against the incident. They claimed that the heavy machinery had crushed a resident of the area, Ishtiaq, to death during the anti-encroachment drive.

Police said the incident took place when the man was sleeping on debris of demolished structures. Police stated that a phase-wise operation against encroachments was going on in the area and the man was apparently killed accidentally. They added that they were investigating the case from different angles.