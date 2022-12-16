Heavy machinery kills man during Mujahid Colony demolitions

Tension prevailed in Mujahid Colony on Thursday after a resident was crushed to death under the heavy machinery employed there for the ongoing anti-encroachment drive in the locality.
Scores of residents of the area gathered and staged a protest against the incident. They claimed that the heavy machinery had crushed a resident of the area, Ishtiaq, to death during the anti-encroachment drive.
Police said the incident took place when the man was sleeping on debris of demolished structures. Police stated that a phase-wise operation against encroachments was going on in the area and the man was apparently killed accidentally. They added that they were investigating the case from different angles.
A court on Thursday remanded three men in two-day police custody for their alleged involvement in gang rape of a...
A sessions court on Thursday handed down a 21-year imprisonment sentence to a man for torturing his wife and taking...
A juvenile under-trial prisoner, who is an accused in a robbery case, escaped from police custody on the city court...
Two leading transplant surgeons — Prof Muhammad Mansoor Mohiuddin and Prof Faisal Saud Dar — and over 2,000...
A young man was shot dead during a mugging on University Road on Thursday. The incident in which Bilal Nasir, 21, lost...
Sweet DreamsThe AAN Art Space & Museum is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Sarah Kazmi. Titled ‘Sweet...
Comments