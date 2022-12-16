‘Negligent’ cop held after UTP slips away from court premises

A juvenile under-trial prisoner, who is an accused in a robbery case, escaped from police custody on the city court premises on Thursday afternoon. Police said Abid Khan alias Afghani escaped from outside the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge-I (South) at around 1:20pm.

Subsequently, the City Court police took into custody Constable Altaf Hussain, who was entrusted the UTP’s custody to take him to the relevant court and back to the lock-up, over alleged negligence that led to the accused slipping away.

A case has been registered against the inmate and the cop under sections 223 (escape from confinement or custody negligently suffered by public servant) and 224 (resistance or obstruction by a person to his lawful apprehension) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

In the FIR, complainant Inspector Muzaffar Ali, in-charge of the City Court lock-up, stated that the UTP, being a juvenile, was taken to the court without handcuffs. He said the judicial complex was crowded with lawyers and litigants, so the accused mingled with them and, on finding an opportunity, he slipped away.

He said they thoroughly searched the premises to trace him but couldn’t find him, adding that the UTP succeeded in fleeing due to the negligence of Constable Altaf Hussain.