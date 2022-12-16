PFA launches drive against school canteens for violation of SOPs

LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has closed down a school canteen for using reused oil, penalised 97 canteens with hefty fines and served warning notices for improvement to 420 others while carrying out a province-wide inspection drive against the school canteens.

On the directions of PFA DG Mudassar Riaz Malik, food safety teams inspected 632 school canteens including 220 in Lahore, 176 in Rawalpindi and 236 in Multan. In Lahore, food safety teams visited several cafeterias and canteens in Gulberg for inspection under the supervision of its director general. He said that the authority imposed an emergency prohibition order on a school canteen due to using reused oil and violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations. Mudassar said that PFA has divided food items into three categories (red, yellow and green) that are being sold in the schools. He added that PFA forbade coloured snacks and unhealthy cola/carbonated and energy drinks, gutka, betel nuts and ice-lollies at schools’ canteens in order to protect the bones of children and saved them from fatal diseases.