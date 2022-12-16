Moot highlights issues of expats

LAHORE:District administration on Thursday organised the overseas Pakistanis conference for the immediate solution of their problems.

Vice Chairperson Punjab Overseas Commission Syed Tariq Makhdoom Al Hassan and Commissioner Lahore Amir Jan presided over the conference. On this occasion, DIG Operations Lahore Afzal Kausar, Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas, Chairman District Lahore Overseas Committee Ali Naveed Bhatti, Heads of Lahore Departments, DCs of all districts, DPOs and other officers of Lahore Division were also present. Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas, while briefing the participants of the conference, said that according to the Overseas Act 2021, District Overseas Pakistanis Committees have been constituted in all the districts of Punjab. These committees have been given powers to solve the problems of all Overseas Pakistanis according to Act 2021. He said that 12,000 overseas cases are pending in Punjab, of which more cases are pending in Lahore Division. All the ADCRs and SPs presented their respective district reports in the conference.