APNS condoles

LAHORE:All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers over the sad demise of wife of Chief Editor, Daily Naya Ujala, Faisalabad Asghar Ali Tabassum.

The All Pakistan Newspapers Society offered condolence to the bereaved family and prayed that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.