ADB to give $189m loan for NTDC's system

LAHORE:The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will give a $189 million loan to procurement transformers, circuit breakers and allied equipment for NTDC's transmission system.
The loan programme was inked by Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary (Economic Affairs Division) and Asad Aleem, Dy Country Director, Pakistan Resident Mission, Asian Development Bank, Islamabad for power infrastructure enhancement. Moreover, a project agreement was also signed by MD NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan and Asad Aleem, Dy Country Director, Pakistan Resident Mission, ADB.
LAHORE:Punjab Food Authority has closed down a school canteen for using reused oil, penalised 97 canteens with hefty...
LAHORE:District administration on Thursday organised the overseas Pakistanis conference for the immediate solution of...
LAHORE:All Pakistan Newspapers Society President Sarmad Ali and Secretary General Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani have...
LAHORE:The funeral service for Rev Shahid P Meraj, who passed away on Dec 14 at Lahore, will be held today at Lahore...
LAHORE:President Dr Arif Alvi has highlighted the need to make concerted efforts to improve the accessibility and...
LAHORE:Lesco management while appreciating its workers who are doing the most hazardous nature of work, performing...
Comments