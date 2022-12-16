ADB to give $189m loan for NTDC's system

LAHORE:The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will give a $189 million loan to procurement transformers, circuit breakers and allied equipment for NTDC's transmission system.

The loan programme was inked by Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary (Economic Affairs Division) and Asad Aleem, Dy Country Director, Pakistan Resident Mission, Asian Development Bank, Islamabad for power infrastructure enhancement. Moreover, a project agreement was also signed by MD NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan and Asad Aleem, Dy Country Director, Pakistan Resident Mission, ADB.