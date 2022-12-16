Performance allowance announced for workers

LAHORE:Lesco management while appreciating its workers who are doing the most hazardous nature of work, performing double duty due to serious shortage of staff on account of ban-imposed on recruitment, has sanctioned one-month pay as Performance Allowance to recognise their services.

Shortage of line staff has put workers’ safety at stake. The company had sent its approval to the Energy Division of Pakistan to lift the ban on recruitment but the ban is still imposed. The management has taken urgent measures to recognise the services of the employees and has issued order for upgradation of the pay scale and their promotion.

Chief Executive Officer Lahore Electric Supply Company Ch M Amin said this while addressing the electricity workers at Bakhtiar Labour on Thursday. He urged the workers to spare no effort to serve the electricity consumers as national obligation.

On this occasion, veteran trade union leader Khurshid Ahmad urged the management to take urgent measures to fill vacant posts of the electricity staff. The existing staff has been retiring and quantum of work has been rising by the day. He demanded for upgradation of the pay scale and promotion of the eligible workers at the earliest.