LDA seeks extension for Chief Town Planner

LAHORE:In an unprecedented move, Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has sought an extension in the services of its Chief Town Planner (CTP) and sent a summary for retention/re-employment of the said officer to the Chief Minister Punjab.

LDA sources said that if approved, the case will be first of its kind in the history of LDA as there was no similar precedent that any officer got an extension on the same post after reaching the age of retirement. They further said that the seat of CTP was considered one of the most lucrative posts in the authority and any officer of Grade 19 from Town Planning department can be posted as CTP. Even in past, the post of CTP was occupied by outsiders who came on deputation from other departments or development authorities. Sources said the DPC of senior LDA officers of grade 18 was also due and LDA DG can hold it and promote officers to grade 19 to fill the post but the LDA DG opted to retain the present CTP reasons best known to him. Sources said the summary was titled “Retention in service/re-employment of Shakeel Anjum Minhas, presently working as Chief Town Planner LDA, Lahore,” was sent to the Chief Minister (copy of which was available with the scribe). Sources in LDA said that the said case of retention/re-employment of CTP has spread panic among the LDA’s officer class who expressed serious reservations over this practice (if done). A senior LDA officer, seeking anonymity said that re-employment of CTP will block the promotion of other officers and will disturb the seniority list. “If this precedent is set then who will get retirement,” said another senior LDA officer while talking to the scribe. He said the CTP has completed his tenure and he should retire on his time. He said the incumbent officer will take over the department and will tackle the issues as per the policy of the government. When contacted, LDA’s DG Aamir Ahmed Khan confirmed that LDA has sent the summary and now it is up to the Chief Minister Punjab to decide its fate. He said so far he did not know that the summary was approved and any notification in this regard was issued. Replying to a question, he said presently there was no replacement of Shakeel Minhas was available in LDA and even no officer with the same experience and grade was available to be posted as CTP.