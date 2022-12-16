Gas shortage multiplies woes of consumers

Rawalpindi: The residents of different areas of the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad are facing low pressure and a shortage of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) amid cold weather conditions.

The sale of coal and firewood has increased to a considerable level but most people cannot afford this ‘luxury’ due to high prices. “We are facing low gas pressure and the situation is getting worse with each passing day so serious efforts are needed to address this problem,” said Muzammil Ikram, a resident of Satellite Town.

He said, “We face low gas pressure during peak times of morning and evening due to which the housewives and people who go to their jobs fail to manage their routine affairs.” It is pertinent to mention here that despite a complete ban by the government some people still use compressors that also cause low pressure in their localities. People including children, women and specially aged men are suffering from seasonal diseases due to the low pressure of gas in the winter season.

The residents are buying expensive firewood to stay warm in the winter. They are also using traditional stoves using coals and firewood which is not only expensive but hazardous as well. The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicts the temperature may fluctuate and drop against winter routines. “Every one of us should keep vigil over those who use compressors and inform the relevant authorities about them. It is due to certain reasons we are being forced to buy LPG cylinders and also use wood for burning,” said Shahid Lurhka, a resident of sector G-8.