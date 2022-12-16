Official inaugurates ACLC in Swat

MINGORA: Regional Police Officer Sajjad Khan inaugurated a modern Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) at police lines in Swat district on Thursday.

Speaking as chief guest to a Police Darbar in Police Lines at Kabal, he said that the ACLC would tackle car thefts and lifting.

He also ordered the Swat Police to prepare lists of elements involved in usury, drugs, extortions and other crimes evils and start raids for their arrest.

The RPO said that Swat police had made immense sacrifices and expressed their courage and bravery during past situations, upon which, the peace was restored in the region.

He said that the police force while performing their responsibilities and duties should also display polite attitude towards general public.

The RPO further said that the complainants, coming to the police stations, should also be treated fairly and also assured to solve the problems being faced by cops, including promotion cases and others. He asked the police to extend their cooperation to the DRC members to eradicate social problems. He directed to increase police mobile patrols and also stressed to register cases of theft and other cognizable crimes in a timely manner.

The RPO also distributed certificates of appreciation among the best performing Swat police officers and personnel. On the occasion, the RPO also laid flowers at the martyrs’ memorial and prayed for the souls of the martyrs.