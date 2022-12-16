PTI leaders criticised for not inviting mayor to projects’ opening

MARDAN: Mayor Himayatullah Mayar has criticised the chief minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and the PTI leadership for not inviting him being mayor of the area at the inauguration ceremony of two projects of the city government.

In a press statement, the mayor Mardan said that the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan inaugurated two important projects of the Tehsil Municipal Administration/City Local Government, Mega Park at Ring Road and City Improvement Programme on Thursday.

He added that the chief minister and PTI local leadership did not invite him as mayor of Mardan to the inauguration ceremony. Himayatullah Mayar added that the PTI’s childish and partisan politics had undermined the constitutionality and financial status of local governments. He said that due to this attitude of the PTI government toward local governments, the local governments had become ineffective and service delivery became a distant dream.