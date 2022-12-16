Jirga says Fata merger was foreign agenda

LANDIKOTAL: Elders and a number of tribal youth on Thursday participated in an anti-Fata merger jirga convened at Tatara Park in Hayatabad in Peshawar on Thursday.

They were holding black flags and banners inscribed with slogans opposing the Fata merger.

They constituted a committee from all tribes in the erstwhile Fata region and Frontier Regions (FRs).

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Khan Marjan from Waziristan said they want their own old Fata system with some amendments to the laws.

Marjan said Pakistan and its people were their beloved and they expect the same from Pakistan.

He appealed to the corps commander of Peshawar to take steps for peace in the tribal districts.

Malik Khan Marjan alleged that KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was not sincere to the tribal people and accused him of diverting funds meant for the tribal region.

Malik Bismillah Afridi believed that the Fata merger was a foreign agenda. He said he had moved the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the decision.

He alleged the present KP government had broken all the corruption records and accused the chief minister of employing hundreds of non-local people in the tribal areas in various