EDO transferred over ‘interference’ in official matters

MARDAN: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department has transferred executive district officer (EDO)-education (women) Mardan and directed her to report to the directorate, sources told The News.

The sources said that due to the political interference in the education department, EDO Abida Parveen wrote a grievances letter (No-9274) on December 14 to the director Elementary and Secondary Education.

She said in the letter that personal assistants of public representatives were pressuring her for illegal works and malpractices in appointments and transfers of teachers, due to which the undersigned could not perform her duties properly.

On December 15, the Elementary and Secondary Education Department issued a notification stating that due to administrative exigencies, Abida Parveen (MC BS 19), DEO (Female) Mardan, is hereby transferred and directed to report to the directorate.

Even in the past, the sources said, the DEO post remained vacant for several months due to political interference as no-one was willing to assume this charge. However, later, the department appointed Abida Parveen on July 15, 2022.