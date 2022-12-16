Teachers protest for up-gradation

CHARSADDA: The Senior School Teachers (SSTs) on Thursday staged a protest and urged the government to issue a notification for their up-gradation forthwith.

The SSTs gathered from across the district and staged the protest outside the Charsadda Press Club.

The protestors led by Habibullah Nasheman said that they would stage a protest sit-in outside the Tarakai House, the home of provincial Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai in Swabi district if their demands were not met by December 26.