Management plans for three tourist destinations launched

PESHAWAR: Destination Investment and Management Plans (DIMPs) and Visitor Management Plans (VMPs) for three tourist destinations, including Kalam, Kumrat and Chitral, were launched here on Thursday.

The DIMPs and VMPs promote responsible tourism by suggesting diversity and quality in the tourism offering of these destinations and providing guidance for tourist planning and destination management.

DIMPs and VMPs were prepared by the KP’s Department of Tourism (DoT) through the KITE project with the support of international experts in one year. The speakers shared the opportunities for public and private sector investments with the participants.

They informed that customised plans for each destination have been prepared to guide the investments from public and private sectors and that destination management will lead to an improved visitor experience, better regulation, and mobilisation of resources.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is well positioned as a preferred tourism destination; it has a considerable competitive advantage due to the natural endowments and a culture of hospitality. Government is not only focusing on creating employment opportunities but also making efforts to conserve the natural and cultural assets,” said Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan in his special message for the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dirctor General Culture and Tourism Authority Bakhtiar Khan said that the authority has launched a number of projects for promotion of tourism in the region. He said that integrated tourism zones and skiing resorts have been established in different parts of the province.

Also, the newly recruited tourism police - 174 in number - would join their duties from next week after completion of their training on December 20.

Secretary Tourism Muhammad Tahir Orakzai said that efforts are being made to develop new tourist sites and better manage the existing sites. It is important to prepare the sites for tourist influx during peak season and to use this opportunity to create economic opportunities.