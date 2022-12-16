RPO wants operation against outlaws expedited

MINGORA: Regional Police Officer Malakand Sajjad Khan on Thursday ordered the Swat Police to prepare lists of elements involved in usury, drug dealing, extortion and other social evils and take strict action against them.

Addressing the Police Darbar here, he assured solution to the unresolved problems being faced by police and ordered improvement in the traffic system in the district.

The RPO said that Swat Police had made immense sacrifices and exhibited courage and bravery in the past. “Now, the best law and order situation prevails in the region,” he said, adding, the police force should perform its responsibilities with sincerity and full devotion.