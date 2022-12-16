Saving remittances

Overseas Pakistanis often remit money to support their families living in Pakistan. However, the widening gap between interbank and open market exchange rates and rising inflation are devaluing these remittances, making it harder for expatriates to support their families. Many have begun to resort to Hundi and other non-banking channels. This is quite dangerous as these Hundi operators create an avenue for illicit financial transactions, facilitating crimes like corruption and money laundering.
The government must rise up to face the challenge and offer our expatriates a bonus of at least 3-4 per cent above the prevailing inter-bank rate. These remittances are a major source of foreign exchange and help to limit our current account deficit. They are too valuable to be lost.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore
