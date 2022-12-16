Child abuse is, arguably, the most despicable crime one can commit. Sadly, due to our ineffective justice system and inept law-enforcement, Pakistan is no stranger to horrific crimes against children. According to the NGO Sahil, which works to prevent child abuse, 3852 children were sexually abused across Pakistan in 2021 alone. In many cases, the victim’s families do not report the crime for fear of social embarrassment and exclusion. Unfortunately, in our country, the victims of sexual assault often face more scrutiny then the perpetrators.

The government must institute effective policies to stop the abuse of innocent children. Meanwhile, the people must help to eliminate the culture of shame surrounding the victims of sexual violence in order to encourage more victims to come forward and help bring those who carry out these heinous acts to justice. Furthermore, there is a need to launch an awareness campaign around child sexual abuse and break the taboos surrounding the discussion of this topic and sexual assault in general.

Shehryar Kandhro

Larkana