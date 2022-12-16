Bills boycott

The gas loadshedding being conducted by the SSGC has made life miserable for the residents of Soldier Bazaar. We can’t cook and we can’t take a warm bath even though its winter. Families are being forced to spend more by buying their meals from restaurants.

On top of all this, the SSGC has the gall to inflict an unjustly high gas bill on us. If SSGC cannot supply the gas we need, we have no obligation to pay them.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi