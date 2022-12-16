Self-exclusion

Out of the exclusive club of countries that possess nuclear weapons, Pakistan is the least technologically advanced. In fact, we are among the least technologically developed countries in the world and our ruling elite seems bent on keeping us as such. This is reflected in the SBP’s decision to ban crypto currency and block-chain technologies from Pakistan. These emerging technologies are set to define the future of finance, digital identification and security and digital contracts.

Hence, the exclusion of these technologies from Pakistan is an act of extreme self-harm. Other developing countries are readily adopting these technologies, putting as at risk of falling even further behind the rest of the world.

Hafsa Mansoor

Karachi