Brain drain

Every year, thousands of highly qualified professionals leave Pakistan for better opportunities and a better life abroad. Often, these individuals possess the very skills and expertise our economy most needs such as engineering and medical professionals.
We have to improve the working conditions for highly skilled professionals and offer more incentives for them to remain in Pakistan so that we can retain our top talent.
Afroz MJ
Kech
Overseas Pakistanis often remit money to support their families living in Pakistan. However, the widening gap between...
Child abuse is, arguably, the most despicable crime one can commit. Sadly, due to our ineffective justice system and...
This refers to the letter ‘Not a one-man-job’ by Adeel Ali. Fixing the economy is not rocket science. All that is...
The gas loadshedding being conducted by the SSGC has made life miserable for the residents of Soldier Bazaar. We...
Out of the exclusive club of countries that possess nuclear weapons, Pakistan is the least technologically advanced....
This refers to the letter, ‘Exploiting teachers’ by Bilal Mumtaz. The letter highlights how private schools...
Comments