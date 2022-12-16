 
Friday December 16, 2022
Brain drain

December 16, 2022

Every year, thousands of highly qualified professionals leave Pakistan for better opportunities and a better life abroad. Often, these individuals possess the very skills and expertise our economy most needs such as engineering and medical professionals.

We have to improve the working conditions for highly skilled professionals and offer more incentives for them to remain in Pakistan so that we can retain our top talent.

Afroz MJ

Kech

