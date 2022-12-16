Beyond the law?

This refers to the letter, ‘Exploiting teachers’ (December 13, 2022) by Bilal Mumtaz. The letter highlights how private schools grossly underpay their teachers, despite making huge sums of money. The education ministry has to take action against those private school owners guilty of this practice.
Simply because an institution is private does not mean it can abuse its employees.
Sattar Samad
Turbat
