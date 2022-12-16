Economic reforms

Unfortunately, decline has become the normal state of Pakistan’s economy. Our reserves will barely last us a month. If some rich country or the IMF does not step in by then, we will default. The government’s approach to the economic mess has been less serious than desired, with political machinations receiving more time and attention. When economic matters are discussed, it is mostly to decide who to blame rather than how the problem will be solved.

We have to get serious and realize that our inability to pay for our energy needs is bankrupting us. Coming up with the means to pay will require fundamental structural reforms to the economy. Instead of burying its head in the sand and pointing fingers, the government should undertake the necessary reforms as soon as possible.

Mohsin Mumtaz

Chiniot