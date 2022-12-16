Economic reforms

Unfortunately, decline has become the normal state of Pakistan’s economy. Our reserves will barely last us a month. If some rich country or the IMF does not step in by then, we will default. The government’s approach to the economic mess has been less serious than desired, with political machinations receiving more time and attention. When economic matters are discussed, it is mostly to decide who to blame rather than how the problem will be solved.
We have to get serious and realize that our inability to pay for our energy needs is bankrupting us. Coming up with the means to pay will require fundamental structural reforms to the economy. Instead of burying its head in the sand and pointing fingers, the government should undertake the necessary reforms as soon as possible.
Mohsin Mumtaz
Chiniot
Overseas Pakistanis often remit money to support their families living in Pakistan. However, the widening gap between...
Child abuse is, arguably, the most despicable crime one can commit. Sadly, due to our ineffective justice system and...
This refers to the letter ‘Not a one-man-job’ by Adeel Ali. Fixing the economy is not rocket science. All that is...
The gas loadshedding being conducted by the SSGC has made life miserable for the residents of Soldier Bazaar. We...
Out of the exclusive club of countries that possess nuclear weapons, Pakistan is the least technologically advanced....
Every year, thousands of highly qualified professionals leave Pakistan for better opportunities and a better life...
Comments