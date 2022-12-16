Leaving home

Migrants trying to reach European countries have been risking their lives for long but lately this crisis has taken on a new proportion. According to reports, four people died when a boat apparently packed with migrants capsized in freezing waters in the English Channel on Dec 14. Such tragedies are taking place with an unprecedented frequency as Europe sees far-right parties gain strength. With Europe trying to tighten rules to prevent migrants from attempting to enter the continent, the UK government is facing a renewed surge in the number of people who attempt to cross the channel. Such tragic losses of human life should be a matter of shame for Europe and other Western countries which are primarily responsible for many of the miseries these migrants have been facing.

The European countries that are refusing entry to these vulnerable people seeking refuge are following a lethal path. Blaming people smugglers for these tragedies is naive at best and hypocritical at worst. Migrants are not fortune seekers; they are mostly refugees from countries rendered unlivable due to war or discord sown by Western invasions or interventions. European countries’ failure to own their colonial legacies and a refusal to acknowledge the miseries they have caused to countries such as Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria, is an arrogance that needs to change towards something resembling sympathy towards the plight of those that have left home and hearth for the sea just to ensure safety for this children.

All this talk about ‘safe routes’ that Western countries are suggesting is not an appropriate solution. By safe routes they mean a ‘legal’ way of migration – which can hardly apply to migrants fleeing conflict countries. The fact that over 43,000 migrants made their journey across the channel this year is itself a record and shows how desperate these people are. And this desperation is not something to be frowned upon or belittled in any way. Human rights groups and civil society organizations have been criticizing Europe’s attempts to tighten entry rules; deportation of such asylum seekers is even more inhuman. The right-wing politician gains by capitalizing on this situation but such rhetoric must be countered by more sensible, progressive political forces in Europe. Those that try to demonize refugee- migrants would do well to remember that, as Warsan Shire says, “you only leave home when home won’t let you stay”.