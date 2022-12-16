Temenos, NdcTech sign deal

KARACHI: Temenos (SIX: TEMN) has signed an agreement to grant license rights to NdcTech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Systems Limited, to develop and market the Temenos country model banks, a statement said on Thursday.

NdcTech is committed to invest and develop regulatory and business specific localised functionality to enhance the model banks for banks of all sizes in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, the company said.

As part of the agreement, NdcTech will become a trusted partner for upgrade services in those countries to enable customers to upgrade their technology stack and offer them a modernisation path to a SaaS model on the Temenos banking cloud. All Temenos clients will be able to work with NdcTech and Temenos to enhance the model banks and contribute to the product roadmap.

NdcTech is one of the largest System Integrator and partner for Temenos in Middle East and Africa. The company’s rich engineering expertise, in-depth knowledge of modern banking platforms and development methodologies had led to the strategic collaboration, it said.