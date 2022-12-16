MTL notifies non-production days

KARACHI: Millat Tractors Limited (MTL) has announced to close its production on Fridays on a decline in demand for tractors in the country.
In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday, the company secretary of Millat Tractors said, "Due to reduced demand of tractors, the company will observe Fridays as non-production days from December 16, 2022, till further notice."
Analysts said due to floods in the country, agricultural land of Sindh was still under water in many areas, besides there was an increase in inflation in the country, which has reduced demand for tractors.
