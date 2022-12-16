Gold extends gains

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs500 per tola on Thursday to another all-time high in the country.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates rose by Rs500 per tola to Rs171,400 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs429 to Rs146,948.

In the international market, however, gold rates decreased by $30 to $1,778 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,990 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,706.10.

Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs3,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.