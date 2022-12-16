Mass participation

LAHORE: Pakistan needs a deeper change in important spheres of life – culture, politics and economy. The change must be non-violent. But this is easier said than done.

To bring about such a massive change, it is important that people’s participation in community-development / community-welfare increases. In the long-term, this can bring out a new breed of politicians (social politicians) who spearhead the movement for social change.

All efforts in Pakistan are to deny participation to the masses in power corridors. Entrenched political families do not allow this to happen.

The concept of people’s participation in national affairs looks like a prudent solution. But then many prudent proposals have been rejected in the past by charismatic personalities by fanning religious, provincial or ethnic issues. Take the case of Kalabagh dam.

Pakistan is a water stressed country. We are throwing millions of acre feet of water into the sea every year. But the masses in two provinces have been brainwashed that a dam would destroy their ecology.

If Kalanagh dam is built in four years, it can store 6-8 million acre feet of water. It would mitigate the threat of floods to a large extent, and take agriculture to the next level.

Provinces that oppose the dam have agreed to an even larger dam the Bhasha Dam that would store the same Indus water the storage of which was opposed by the two provinces. Despite tall claims this Dam would take over two decades to complete if regular funding is arranged. But we have not so much time at our disposal.

This is a sad reality that the masses in Pakistan act like herd mentality where the people follow their leaders blindly. They sincerely consider their leaders as angels and refuse to accept the clear drawbacks of their leaders. The masses could be trained through establishment of local governments. The resistance to this grass root participation of masses comes from all political parties. No provincial government in Pakistan has empowered its people with the true spirit needed for empowering masses. s

A higher level of social consciousness, acquired by people through participation in community projects, will promote a creative culture that will help transform the prevalent money-led politics into social politics. Socio-economic programmes will project the party into power to bring about social change. This will take some time if the local governments are given the powers needed to empower the masses. The local governments need financial autonomy, they need to control their internal law enforcing agencies. They need distribution of finances on the pattern of the National Finance Award. The disbursement of resources through Provincial Financial Awards has remained non-transparent even if the resources were distributed. The education, health and agriculture now stand transferred to the provinces and the same distribution was needed to the district governments.

Fully empowered local governments would produce social politicians. A ‘social politician’ is a politically alive person with a strong urge to serve the people, particularly the deprived. He or she initially carries out or participates in the social work touching the lives of the common people.

Social work should be of a nature that brings about a visible improvement in the lives of people. Social work includes a development program for the benefit of common people.

The objective of change (in a comprehensive sense) will be best realized if the people of the locality actively take part in executing the social work. Participation of the common people is necessary. It is participation that will change their outlook and social behavior. They will learn to rely on their own strength and acquire confidence that they can turn the iniquitous society they live in into a just society.

A leader who fails to bring about a cultural change of nature will not achieve much in the circumstances we face.