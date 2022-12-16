US traders keen to collaborate with Pakistan’s auto parts industry

KARACHI: A business and trade delegation of America Pakistan Business Development Forum (AMPAK) visited an auto parts manufacturing company as part of their mission to collaborate with the domestic industry.

The AMPAK delegation was led by Farooq Mughal, who is the first Pakistani elected to Georgia house of representative (D-Dacula), the state of Georgia, US.

The delegation was briefed by Mehran Commercial Enterprises Director and expert auto sector Mashood Ali Khan on how to increase trade in engineering between the US and Pakistan.

Mughal, who was the chief guest at the meeting, has been seeking to develop cooperation with Pakistani entrepreneurs in the state of Georgia.

Mashood discussed with him about creating linkages between US and Pakistani companies for joint ventures and technology collaborations with small and medium enterprises aligned in the supply chain of large OEMs.

“Our aim is to develop cooperation with SMEs in the US in order to achieve possible trade,” said Mashood. He added that there was a need to develop a portal of SMEs in the US for integration of Pakistan’s engineering industry for sub-contracting parts.

“We can focus on different industries that include auto, aerospace, EV, railway, energy, and electronics,” he suggested. Pakistan’s auto parts makers have developed in-house technology for sheet metal, forgings, castings, machining, rubber, plastics, electronics, jigs and fixtures, interiors etc.

Mashood also informed the delegation about localisation and annual volumes of the local auto industry.

“In the segment of cars, we have up to 60 percent localisation level with volumes up to 260,000 and capacity of 500,000,” the director said, adding that localisation for tractors was about 90 percent with volumes of 33,000 and a capacity of 100,000.

AMPAK President Sheikh Imtiaz Hussain on the occasion said that their aim was to tie up the links between Pakistani and American businesses. “This visit was quite fruitful for us and we are looking forward to business cooperation with the local companies for exports of auto parts to the US,” he said.