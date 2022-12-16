Large industries’ output shrinks by 7.75 percent in October

ISLAMABAD: Large-scale manufacturing (LSM) contracted by 7.75 percent in October 2022 as compared to the same month last year, with textiles, automobiles, and machinery among the most affected, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) latest data showed on Thursday.

The government’s contractionary policies for balancing its external accounts and meeting International Monetary Fund (IMF) requirements mainly affected the output.

Over the previous month (September 2022), LSM output declined by 3.62 percent, while from July to Oct 2022, the average output of LSM in the four months contracted by 2.89 percent over the same period in the previous year.

Higher energy costs, currency devaluation, shortages of the dollar, and then limiting the issuance of letter of credits (LCs) opening by banks to rein in imports weighed on the sector. Besides, a higher bank financing cost also contributed to the decline.

On a year-on-year basis, in October 2022, textiles output was down by a negative 24.6 percent, pharmaceuticals 18.56 percent, coke and petroleum products 15.04 percent, non-metallic minerals by 10 percent, food 4.88 percent, iron and steel 8.45 percent, beverages 1.17 percent, and chemicals by 7.68 percent (of which chemical products output was down 4.43 percent and fertiliser also down 9.8 percent). Cement output also declined 10.5 percent over the same month a year ago, according to the data.

Similarly, machinery and equipment output fell by 38 percent, automobiles 30.56 percent, fabricated metals 16.67 percent, rubber products by 14.8 percent, computer, electronics, and optical products by 25.66 percent, wood products 81.75 percent, paper and board 8.1 percent, and other transport equipment output were down by 41.82 percent in the said month.

Economists believe that with a drop in the industrial output, the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) will suffer that may lead to layoffs.

Recently, the State Minister for Finance while briefing a parliamentary panel hinted that the GDP might fall short of the target by 2 percentage points. The government in the federal budget 2022-23 in June had targeted to grow the economy by 5 percent.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has also projected the GDP growth at 3.5 percent in FY23, mainly due to quantitative tightening including limiting fiscal spending to control fiscal and external imbalances. About the industrial sector, the bank said, “A contraction in demand, together with capacity and input constraints created by higher import prices from the rupee’s depreciation, will reduce industry output.”

As per the PBS data, the economy started FY23 with a negative industrial output. In July 2022, LSM output contracted by 16.5 percent over June 2022 and 1.4 percent over July 2021. The 1.4 percent decline was the first in the previous 21 months, as the level was last seen back in Oct 2020.

The statistical bureau’s latest monthly bulletin on manufacturing issued on Thursday reported that the majority of the LSM sectors witnessed negative growth in outputs during October 2022. However, a few sectors showed positive growth, including garments whose output was up by 34.14 percent, leather by 2.28 percent, furniture by 106.4 percent, tobacco by 5.4 percent, and electrical equipment by 7.75 percent, and other manufactures (footballs) output increased by 65.5 percent over the same month last year.

Output in July-October FY23 as compared to the same period of last fiscal has increased in wearing apparel (garments) and furniture, while it decreased in food, tobacco, textile, coke and petroleum products, pharmaceuticals, rubber products, non-metallic mineral products, fabricated metal, electrical equipment, machinery and equipment, automobiles and other transport equipment.

While comparing the outputs of July-Oct FY23 with FY22, garments output increased 52 percent, leather 6.97 percent, and chemicals 0.96 percent (with chemical products up 3.93 percent while fertilisers output down by 1.06 percent). Besides, Iron and steel products output increased by 1.26 percent, furniture by 121.5 percent, and other manufacturing (football) by 60.7 percent over the same period a year ago.

However, food output declined 5.75 percent, beverages 1.96 percent, tobacco 22.9 percent, textiles 8.82 percent, wood products 53 percent, paper and board 3.12 percent, coke and petroleum products 17.86 percent, pharmaceuticals 26.46 percent, rubber products 9 percent, non-metallic mineral products 12.15 percent, computer, electronics, and optical products 13.74 percent, electrical equipment 1.2 percent, machinery and equipment down 37 percent, and automobiles by 31.27 percent. Besides, the output of fabricated metal was down by 18.18 percent and other transport equipment declined by 42.4 percent over the same period of last year.