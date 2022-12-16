Stocks fall sharply as economic outlook worsens

Stocks closed lower on Thursday amid economic uncertainty further aggravated by a massive decline in remittances and surging T-bill yields, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) benchmark KSE 100-shares index declined 1.34 percent or by

557.86 points to close at 41,179.76 points against 41,737.62 points recorded in the last session. Intraday high was 41,997.66 points, while the lowest level of the day was recorded at 41,109.29 points.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said the capital market fell across the board as investors weighed the slump in remittances that fell 14.3 percent year-on-year to stand at $2.1 billion in November 2022 and surging T bill yields.

“Security unrest at the Pak-Afghan border, economic instability and investor concerns for the outcome of Pak-IMF talks over the 9th review played a catalytic role in the bearish close,” he said.

KSE-30 index also shed 1.60 percent or 248.17 points to close at 15,215.25 points compared with 15,463.42 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares increased by 99 million shares to 245.017 million shares from 146.710 million shares. Trading value rose to Rs7.595 billion from Rs3.910 billion. Market capital narrowed to Rs6.544 trillion from Rs6.627 trillion. Out of 330 companies active in the session, 67 closed in green, 249 in red and 14 remained unchanged.

Muhammad Arbash, an analyst at Topline Securities, said the day kicked off on a positive note as investors cheered Engro’s “material information in which it notified the exchange regarding the purchase/buy-back of up to 70 million issued and paid-up ordinary shares of the company, which led the stock to touch its upper limit and the market made an intraday high of 259 points”.

However, he said, that positivity did not sustain as profit-taking was witnessed after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by half a percentage and projected further rate hikes by the end of 2023. This led to an intraday low of 627 points.

Major negative contributors were United Bank, Hubco, Pakistan Petroleum, Engro Fertilizer and Bank Al Habib, which dented the index by 218 points.

The highest increase was recorded in the shares of Bhanero Tex, up Rs79.72 to close at Rs1,142.72/share, followed by Pak Services, up Rs70.83 to close at Rs1,350/share. A significant decline was noted in the shares of Unilever Foods, down Rs1,000 to end at Rs24,000/share, followed by Rafhan Maize, down Rs360 to end at Rs8,700/share.

Brokerage Arif Habib Ltd said the market closed in the red, as mutual funds began redeeming their positions over the prevailing political clamour. “News of the acquisition (buyback) of shares by numerous corporations increased volumes across the board, but third-tier stocks continued to dominate the board in terms of volume,” it reported.

Sectors contributing to the performance included commercial banks (-180.4 points), E&Ps (-106.1 points), technology and communication (-66.5 points), power generation and distribution (-57.3 points) and cements (-37.4 points).

Bank Al-Falah remained the volume leader with 41.170 million shares. Its scrip decreased by 47 paisas to stand at Rs30.69/share. It was followed by WorldCall Telecom with 18.586 million shares traded. It closed lower by 6 paisas to end at Rs1.29/share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included K-Electric, Dewan Motors, Hascol Petrol, Fauji Cement, Bal Glass, Hum Network, Cnergyico PK and TPL Properties.

Shares’ turnover in the future contracts increased to 33.969 million shares from 32.777 million shares recorded preciously.