Central banks in Europe join US Fed in slowing down pace of interest rate hikes

London/Frankfurt: The European Central Bank and Bank of England on Thursday raised their key policy rates, joining the Federal Reserve with a December hike to rein in the fastest inflation in decades.

The Bank of England hiked its interest rate by half a point to 3.5 percent, the highest level in 14 years, in a bid to cool sky-high inflation.

The increase was the BoE´s ninth in a row, while the amount matches a hike Wednesday by the US Federal Reserve.

The European Central Bank opted for a smaller interest rate increase of half a percentage point but warned of more hikes to come in the "long game" to tame red-hot inflation.

The ECB has been lifting borrowing rates at an unprecedented pace in recent months to bring down record-high consumer prices after Russia´s war in Ukraine sent energy and food costs surging.

"The labour market remains tight and there has been evidence of inflationary pressures in domestic prices and wages that could indicate greater persistence and thus justifies a further forceful monetary policy response," the BoE said in a statement following its latest rate call.

The hike was less than in November when it lifted borrowing costs by 0.75 percentage points.

The BoE on Thursday added it expects the UK economy to contract 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter, better than its previous forecast for a contraction of 0.3 percent.

The UK government has said the British economy is in a recession that it expects to carry on into next year on fallout from rocketing energy and fuel bills.UK inflation stands at 10.7 percent, the highest level for around 40 years, with prices surging on supply constraints caused by Russia´s invasion of Ukraine, the lifting of pandemic lockdowns and Brexit fallout, according to economists.

The ECB´s governing council agreed to downshift to an increase of 50 basis points at its final meeting of 2022 following two consecutive "jumbo" hikes of 75 basis points.

But ECB president Christine Lagarde warned that inflation in the 19-nation eurozone was still "far too high" and more action needed to be taken.

"We have more ground to cover, we have longer to go and we are in for a long game," Lagarde told reporters.

Interest rates will still have to "rise significantly at a steady pace," she said, adding that the eurozone should expect further rises "at 50 basis-point pace for a period of time".

Eurozone inflation eased in November for the first time in 17 months, partly thanks to efforts by European governments to shield consumers from energy price shocks. At 10 percent however, inflation remains five times higher than the ECB´s target.

"The ECB is now more worried about tightening too little and would accept some short-term economic pain to bring inflation back to target," said Berenberg Bank economist Salomon Fiedler.

Like other central banks, the ECB is walking a fine line as it seeks to raise borrowing costs enough to cool inflation without dampening demand so much it triggers a deep economic downturn.

The ECB´s latest quarterly projections on Thursday showed that the eurozone economy was expected to contract in the final quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.But the ECB said the winter recession would likely be "relatively short-lived and shallow", echoing analysts´ expectations as households and businesses feel the impact of government interventions and gas storage facilities are fuller than usual at this time of year.

The ECB however slashed its outlook for economic growth in 2023, from 0.9 percent previously to 0.5 percent. Stronger growth of 1.9 percent should then be achieved for 2024, it said.

"The war against Ukraine and its people remains a significant downside risk to the economy," Lagarde cautioned.

The Frankfurt institution also unveiled its first-ever inflation projection for 2025, set to come in at 2.3 percent.

While still above the ECB´s two-percent target, it´s a far cry from the 6.3 percent inflation projected in 2023, followed by 3.4 percent in 2024.Both are higher figures than previously forecast.