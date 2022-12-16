Rupee stays stable

KARACHI: The rupee remained unchanged against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday, with traders being cautious about the country economic outlook amid falling forex reserves and a recent decline in remittances from overseas workers.

The local unit closed the day at 224.71 in the interbank market, unchanged from the previous day’s figures. The rupee had witnessed a marginal gain against the dollar in early hours of trading, which the former couldn’t sustain till the day end.

In the open market also, the domestic currency ended at 234, with no change in its value against the dollar.

The rupee has been struggling against the dollar in this fiscal year. The latest numbers of remittances have also showed a massive dip in the month of November, which didn't bode well for the foreign exchange reserves, which are on a declining path. The reserves with the State Bank of Pakistan are enough to cover only 4 to 5 weeks of imports.