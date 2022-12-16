SBP reserves drop $15m

KARACHI: Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) didn't see a major change on week on week basis, closing at a level of $6.7 billion after shedding $15 million, SBP data released on Thursday showed.
As per the data, total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $12.57 billion as of December 9, 2022.
Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks clocked in at $5.87 billion.
“SBP’s reserves did not record any major change during the week ended on Dec 9, 2022,” said the central bank, whose foreign exchange reserves had fallen by $784 million to $6.715 billion a week earlier.
