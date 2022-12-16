Engro to buy back 70m shares

KARACHI: Engro Corporation has announced a buy-back of its 70 million ordinary shares worth around Rs20 billion.

In a statement to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday, the company announced that its board of directors had okayed to recommend to the members/shareholders, for their approval vide vide special resolutions(s), the purchase/buy-back of up to 70 million issued and paid-up ordinary shares of the company, having paid-up/face value of Rs10 each.

The shares are around 12.1 percent of the total outstanding shares of the company.

The purchase would be made between February 03, 2023 to July 25, 2023 (both days inclusive) or till such date that the purchase is complete, whichever is earlier, read the Engro statement.

The shares would be purchased at the current rate.

Engro shares increased by Rs7.7 to Rs276.72 by close of the day, pulling up the benchmark index at the PSX most of the day. The index however later closed in negative at the close of the session.