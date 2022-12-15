VCs meeting held

Islamabad: The vice chancellors (VCs) of fourteen Pakistani universities held a consultative meeting under the USAID’s Higher Education System Strengthening Activity (HESSA). The meeting was a follow up to the discussions held in the Vice Chancellors Strategic Dialogue organised in Islamabad during October 2022. The meeting was also attended by the HESSA/University of Utah team - Professor Aslam Chaudhry and Professor Mike Barber. The meeting reviewed the progress made so far by HESSA, future implementation roadmap, and emphasised the need to chalk out institution-specific plan for enhancing project impact. VCs expressed the need for initiating capacity building measures in academic management, strategic planning, and resource mobilisation, among others.
