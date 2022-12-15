Seminar held

Islamabad: Allama Iqbal Open University’s (AIOU) Seerat-ul-Nabi (peace be upon him) chair organised a seminar on ‘Personality building in the light of Seerat-e-Taiba’ here on Wednesday.Professor, Dr. Mahmood ul Hasan Butt was the keynote speaker on the occasion.
Chairman of Iqbal Chair, Professor Fateh Muhammad Malik presided over the seminar while the Chairman of Seerat Chair, Prof. Sahibzada Sajid ur Rahman was the host of the event.Director General of the Centre of Excellence, Muhammad Rafiq Tahir, the Dean of the College of Arabic and Islamic Studies, Professor Dr. Mohiuddin Hashmi, and other faculty members and a large number of students were also present on the occasion.
