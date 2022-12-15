Vendors create hardships for motorists

Islamabad: The fruit sellers at Tramri Chowk have caused a constant problem for the motorists who find it hard to get their way due to vehicles parked by the buyers right in the middle of the road.

According to the details, the Tramri Chowk has become a fruit selling point and a large number of buyers come here from morning to evening. But these buyers park their vehicles on the road that causes problems for the vehicular traffic.

The motorists informed that there are dozens of fruit sellers at Tramri Chowk that are doing their business on main road and footpaths as well. The visitors stop cars on the main road for buying fruit that blocks the vehicular traffic. Azizullah Khan, a motorist, said “It is highly unethical act to park vehicle on busy road just to buy fruit. Similarly, the fruit sellers should develop a proper mechanism to carry out their business instead of causing problems for the motorists.”

The situation is also not good at Tramri Bank Stop where local transporters have set up an illegal stand. The vehicles are parked on the main road that also causes hardships for the motorists. It is pertinent to mention here that Capital Development Authority is working on a plan to widen Park Road by adding additional lanes over a distance of 7.5 kilometres between Rawal Chowk and Tramri Chowk.