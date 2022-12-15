Retail sector plays key role in country’s economy: governor

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman commended the retail sector for playing an important role in the country's economy, adding that industry, logistics, banking, real estate, education, printing, packaging and many other businesses are directly related to this business.

Speaking during the "Second Pakistan Future of Retail Business Summit and Expo 2022" at a local hotel on Wednesday, he said it is commendable that the retail sector is providing employment to around 14 percent of the workforce in the country.

The governor said the economic situation has started to improve due to the untiring efforts of the government. He assured that the government is making all-out efforts to strengthen the economy despite multiple challenges on the economic front. Top business experts from Pakistan and abroad, including CEOs, business owners from the retail sector discussed ways to make a Pakistani brand successful and globally competitive.

Baligh signs four bills: Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman has assented four bills passed by Punjab Assembly at Governor’s House on Wednesday.Governor approved The Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Bill 2022, The Punjab Trusts (Amendment) Bill 2022, The Provincial Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2021 and The Muttehida Ulema Board Punjab Bill 2022.

These bills have become Acts after the assent of Punjab Governor. It should be noted that the bills are being sent directly to the Governor Secretariat from the Punjab Assembly without adopting a proper channel, yet the Governor Secretariat’s staff works meticulously on these bills in the public interest.

certificates: Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports, Punjab Ehsan Bhutta distributed certificates among 150 trainees after the completion of their E-Rozgar Courses at an impressive ceremony held at Institute of Education and Research (IER), Punjab University here on Wednesday.