Diana returns for Australia series

LAHORE: Pakistan women team’s chief selector Asmavia Iqbal Wednesday included Diana Baig in a 15-player squad named for next month’s bilateral white-ball series against Australia and for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, which will be held in South Africa from 10 February to 26 February.

Diana Baig makes a comeback after missing out in the home series against Ireland in October/November due to a shoulder injury. Spinners Sadia Iqbal and Tuba Hassan are also back in the squads after being ruled out of the Ireland series due to hand and index finger injuries, respectively. Left-arm spinner Sadia is part of the ODI and T20I squads, while leg-spinner Tuba is part of the T20I squad. Pakistan women’s side will undergo a training camp which will be held in two phases. The first phase will be staged in Lahore from 25 December to 28 December. On 29 December, the side will travel to Karachi, where they will have the second phase of the camp before departing for Australia on 6 January.

Pakistan T20I squad: Bismah Maroof (c), Aimen Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk) and Tuba Hassan.