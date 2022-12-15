Sindh survive Akmal blitz to tame Northern

KARACHI: Sindh survived Umar Akmal's scare to record their first win from three matches when they downed Northern by 29 runs in their third round high-scoring fixture of the Pakistan Cup 2022-2023 here at the UBL Sports Complex on Wednesday.

Chasing a huge target of 328, Northern were folded for 298 in the 48th over. Umar Akmal showed his class, hammering a superb 95 off just 58 balls, striking ten fours and five glorious sixes during his epic knock. Umar plundered 26 runs in an over from international Shahnawaz Dahani when he hit the right-arm for three fours and two superb sixes.

Earlier opener Zeeshan Malik set the tone with a gallant 87 off 86 balls, hammering ten fours and three sixes.

Shahnawaz Dahani got 3-60 while Mohammad Hasnain (2-36), Saim Ayub (2-29) and Danish Aziz (2-58) also did well for the winners.

Earlier Danish Aziz blasted a fine 82 not out off 50 balls while Saim Ayub played another glorious knock of 80-ball 77 to enable Sindh pile-up a huge total of 327-5 in the allotted 50 overs.

Danish smacked seven fours and four sixes in his knock while Saim smashed 11 fours and one six in his fine contribution.

Omair Bin Yousuf struck a 45-ball 39 with two fours and one six. Sharjeel Khan (33) and Mohammad Suleman (38) also made valuable contributions.

Left-arm spinner Mehran Mumtaz got 2-43.

Meanwhile in the low-scoring show here at the NBP Sports Complex, Central Punjab downed Southern Punjab by 25 runs, their third straight win of the event.

Central Punjab posted 153 all out with Mohammad Faizan top-scoring 40 off 51 balls which featured five fours and one six.

Aamir Yamin (36) and Bilawal Bhatti (27) were the other main contributors. Left-arm spinners Hassan Khan and Arafat Minhas got three wickets each while Tahir Hussain claimed two wickets.

Southern Punjab, in response, were skittled out for 128 in the 35th over. Hassan Khan made an unbeaten 32 off 31 balls, smacking two fours and one six. Arafat Minhas belted a 31-ball 26 with three fours. Sharoon Siraj chipped in with 24.

Spinner Zafar Gohar got 3-42 while Aamir Yamin and Usama Mir claimed two wickets each.

In the other clash here at the SBP Sports Complex, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa defeated Balochistan by six wickets thanks to Kamran Ghulam's fine century.

Kamran smashed 123 off 115 balls to enable KP chase the 314-run target after losing just four wickets in the process.

Kamran, who hit six sixes and six fours, shared 125 for the second wicket with Waqar Ahmed who chipped in with an 86-ball 87 which featured nine fours and two sixes. Kamran then added 93 for the third wicket with Khushdil Shah who scored a 50-ball 47 which contained one four and three sixes.

Khurram Shehzad and Amad Butt got two wickets each.

Earlier Bismillah Khan (88*) and Imran Butt (76) guided KP to post 313-8.

Bismillah struck 11 fours and two sixes from 69 balls while Imran Butt smashed ten fours from 80 balls.